Young singers Vaishnav Girish and Yumna Ajin, who hail from Kerala, are gaining immense love and support from audience across the globe. After impressing the judges and the grand jury of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs with their first performance, the duo is now breaking the Internet again.

Both Vaishnav and Yumna mesmerised the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, during the latest episode of the music show. While VG sang Zaalima song from SRK's recent release Raess, Yumna enthralled the audience by performing Jiya Jiya Re song from the superstar's movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

However, the 'moment' of the day was after Vaishnav expressed his desire to lift SRK just like the latter lifted actress Deepika Padukone in the blockbuster Chennai Express. It has to be remembered that SRK is known for lifting heroines on scene and stages, and this is the first time he is getting a taste of his own medicine.

Shah Rukh, who was amazed by the talent of VG, immediately came on stage, and said: "This is the first time someone has made such a request and I cannot refuse it." Soon, without much effort, Vaishnav lifted and held the superstar in his arms for a while, and SRK looked very comfortable.

"The most awaited moment... Dream stuff...I am still not able believe those wonderful moments shared with the King of Bollywood...!! Sooo lucky & honored to share a stage with him & thank you soooo much ZEE TV for giving me this golden opportunity...Hope you all will like the performance...!! Eagerly waiting for your response...:)," VG wrote on his social media page while sharing the video of the remarkable performance. Within one hour of hitting the cyber space, the video amassed 16,600 hits.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also appreciated Yumna and came on stage to perform with the young singer's father. "Among all the god-gifted talents, singing is the most precious one. Even though dancing, acting, painting are also very unique and beautiful, according to me, there are very less people who are blessed with the ability to sing. I am no one to comment on your performance as I lack this talent. You have done a fabulous job," SRK said.

Shah Rukh and director Imtiaz Ali attended the reality show as part of the promotions of his latest release Jab Harry Met Sajal.

Here's Vaishnav Girish's performance:

Watch Yumna Ajin's performance here: