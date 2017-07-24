The Kerala High Court on Monday denied the bail application of Dileep, who was arrested in the sensational assault case of a Kerala actress.

"The case is unique, considering its seriousness, meticulous planning, cruel nature of execution and being a crime executed to wreak vengeance on a woman by engaging criminals, to sexually abuse her. Courts have to be circumspect in granting bail in such case. There is yet another major reason which prompts rejection of bail application. The crucial material object which is the mobile phone used for recording the sexual assault and the memory card in whcih the video graphed materials are stored have not been recovered. The memory card is a potential threat to the life of the victim and there is every possibility of any of the accused attempting to interfere in the investigation and the prosecution with the memory card. The petitioner, being a noted film actor, is also involved in the distribution and production of films and is also owner of a theatre. Definitely, he must be wielding considerable command on the industry. Hence, the possibility of the petitioner influencing or threatening the several witnesses, who are from the same industry, cannot be ruled out. Having considered the above facts, I feel that it is too early at this stage to grant bail to the petitioner. Accordingly, bail application fails and is dismissed [sic]," reads the court statement by judge Sunil Thomas.

However, the judicial custody will expire on Tuesday and the actor will be presented before the first class judicial magistrate in Angamaly. The magistrate is likely to extend the custody of the actor, while his manager Appuni is still absconding.

On Thursday, senior advocate Ram Kumar represented the actor, while Director General of Prosecution Manjeri Sreedharan Nair appeared at the court. It is understood that a letter allegedly written by main accused Pulsar Suni addressing Dileep was read out at the court, and Ram Kumar denied of the actor receiving it. The prosecution also stated that Dileep is the kingpin behind the shocking attack. The case diary containing evidence is also said to have been submitted.

The actor's bail plea was earlier rejected by the Angamaly judicial first class magistrate on July 15, and he was sent back to the Aluva sub-jail under judicial custody till July 25. The prosecution had claimed that if the actor is given bail, he will influence the witnesses and others connected with the case.

Dileep's arrest and story so far

Dileep was arrested on July 10 after collecting "irrefutable proof" linking him to the actress kidnap case that took place in February 2017. He was remanded for 14 days under judicial custody, and on the next day, the actor was sent to police custody for two days. His custodial period then extended by another day, and the court again denied his bail plea sending him back to sub-jail in Aluva.