A group of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) party workers stopped a car and vandalised it on Sunday on the eve of dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the party in Kerala.

The incident happened at 5:30 pm on Sunday, October 15, near Pallimukku in Kollam district when a person named Syamjith Syamalan was taking his wife, a 9-month pregnant, to a hospital.

In the visuals captured by the dashcam, angry protesters are seen blocking the vehicle and banging on its bonnet even after allowing DGP's car to pass through the area.

"Due to the hartal announcement, the police had suggested us to follow the DGP's car to avoid the protestors. Though they allowed the police vehicle to go, the protesters attacked our car. Thankfully, none of us got hurt [translated from Malayalam]," Syamjith wrote while sharing the visuals and photos on his social media account.

Despite informing them about the emergency situation, the party workers, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, showered abuses on the passengers.

"This happened to our car while I was travelling in it. Despite pleading them numerous times that we are heading to the hospital these drunk processionists were least bothered and kept thrashing and kicking our car. With such incidents still persisting it would be difficult for India to make any progress in any front, where women have least safety and security [sic]," Deepa Syam wrote on Facebook sharing the horrific experience.

After realising that they were heading to the hospital, the protesters let them go and even warned them to turn on the headlight in such emergency situations. The women in the car got into a verbal fight with the party workers. Meanwhile, Syamjith has also filed a complaint at the nearby police station against the protesters.

