The feud between RSS/BJP and the CPM in Kerala turned violent on Thursday when two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were hacked in Elappulli in Palakkad district, Kerala, on Thursday night. The police complaint named three BJP workers in connection with the incident.

The members of the DYFI, the student wing of CPM, Ratheesh and Yusuf are undergoing treatment in a private hospital, reports said.

In another incident, the CPM office in Vishnumangalam, Kozhikode area, was set on fire on Thursday night. No casualty was reported.

Hyderabad: RSS activists protest against attack on their office in Kerala pic.twitter.com/D8udYYheH7 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 3, 2017

The CPM office was set on fire a day after a bomb was hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kallachy near Nadapuram. Three RSS workers sustained injuries and were taken to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for treatment.

The increase in inter-party violence increased after an RSS leader gave a Rs 1 crore bounty for the head of Kerala Chief Minister P. Vijayan's.

"If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs. one crore to him," he had said.

Kundan Chandravat, 'Sah Prachar Pramukh' of RSS in Ujjain, had blamed Vijayan for the deaths of RSS workers in Kerala.

On Sunday night, a 20-year-old BJP worker Nirmal was hacked to death in Thrissur district. BJP had blamed CPM for his death and called for a strike on Monday in the district. In January, a BJP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by CPM activists in Andaloor in Dharmadam, the constituency of Vijayan.

After the threat to Vijayan, he said, "I reject the threat with contempt."

The RSS also distanced itself from Chandravat's comments. However, it said that it "never believed in violence and believes in democratic protest" and "condemns the emotional comments made by Kundan."