In a major development, the Richardson police have apparently got some crucial evidence 11 days after Indian-origin three-year-old girl Sherin Mathews went missing in Texas, US, and this is leading them to more specific areas.

"During the course of this investigation we have developed information that has lead us to more specific areas. We conducted multiple searches in those areas of interest today" These searches were done with numerous officers and the assistance of a law enforcement drone task force and K9's [sic]," reads the Facebook post from the Richardson Police Department.

"Fields, creeks and wooded areas were some of the searched locations. Detectives will evaluate the results of today's efforts while the investigation continues. We encourage anyone who may have direct information concerning this case to contact us at 972-744-4800 [sic]," it added.

Meanwhile, the investigators have also found that a maroon Acura SUV owned by the family had gone out between 4 am and 5 am.

Reports suggest that they are yet to collect the CCTV footage to find out who drove the vehicle at that time.

What we know so far?

Sherin, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was adopted by Wesley Mathews and Sini Mathews from Nalanda in Bihar. She went missing on October 7 after Wesley allegedly left her outside their residence in Richardson at 3 am as punishment for not drinking milk.

Though Wesley realised 15 minutes later that the child had gone missing, the family informed the police only after five hours — around 8 am. Sini was reportedly sleeping when the incident happened.

When will I go back to my mom? Please someone come fast to rescue me. I'm waiting for you uncle /aunty/RPD.. Pls come fast.. #SherinMathews pic.twitter.com/syScQxNXr4 — Sheeba Sinto (@SheebaSinto) October 15, 2017

The foster father was immediately arrested on charges of child endangerment, but was released on a $250,000 bond by the local church. However, he has been advised to wear an ankle monitor as the case is underway.

The tree near which Sherin was made to stand early in the morning has now become a memorial spot with people lighting candles and laying flowers and toys under it.

Friends and acquaintances of the family have also been sharing new photos and videos of Sherin on social media.

