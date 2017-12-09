When three Muslim girls shook a leg to the popular Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal in Malappuram as part of AIDS day awareness programme, many of their so called "brothers" abused them for being a "curse to the religion". The college students were heavily trolled and netizens even blamed their parents for letting them dance in front of so many people.

Following the outrage on social media, Kerala Women Commission even registered a suo-moto case against the abusers.

Now, in response to the controversy, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) have given a befitting reply to fundamentalists for questioning the personal freedom of women, SFI has been conducting flash mobs across Kerala with many hijab wearing Muslim girls also performing.

Interestingly, SFI activists performed a flash mob on Friday, December 8, exactly on the same spot where three Muslim girls' performance sparked outrage and became a national issue.

SFI activists perform a flash mob yesterday to protest cyber bullying against the three Muslim girls who dared to participate in a flash mob last week.



Photo : Deccan Chronicle pic.twitter.com/B1UInaYHa3 — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 9, 2017

Flash Mob at Malappuram today.



The exact spot where the Muslim three girls danced on December 1st, which created a huge Furore. pic.twitter.com/tqzvP9ULkX — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017

Another flash mob was also organised in front of University College in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, after the video of three hijab-wearing girls dancing surfaced online, a Muslim clergyman was heard saying that they will land in hell for not obeying the words of Allah. Many others claimed that the incident clearly indicates the end of the world is not too far away. Another stated that people are indeed "lucky" as tsunami didn't hit Malappuram because of this flash mob.

Also, a group of school girls wearing head scarves were also spotted performing a flash mob dancing to Bollywood songs in Nellipuzha, Palakkad as part of the AIDS day programme.

Watch the videos here: