The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Kerala government to release compensation and rehabilitation package for over 5,000 Endosulfan victims within three months. The order was passed on a petition filed by CPM's youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Kerala college student death: Cry for justice for Jishnu resonates across the state

Democratic Youth Federation of India filed public interest petition in 2012, calling attention to the effects of the pesticide in districts like Kasaragod that has left many people, including newborns with deformities. The court has asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin and the families, who have been affected.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice J. S. Khehar directed the state government to compensate the victims and the families, who have been suffering from the aerial spraying of the pesticides. The Apex court said the state government can approach the central government for the recovery of the compensation from the companies, which are responsible for the production and sale of the pesticide. The Kerala government has also been asked to look into the options of setting up centres to provide lifelong treatment for the victims.

Endosulfan is an off-patent organochlorine insecticide and acaricide that is being phased out in more than 80 countries. Kasaragod is one of the most affected districts due to the aerial spraying of pesticide Endsosulfan in the cashew plantations of state-owned Plantation Corporation. The spraying has left many with terminal ailments, while many others have lost their lives.