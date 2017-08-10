On August 7, 46-year-old Murugan, a migrant labourer from Tamil Nadu, had passed away after he was denied treatment at five reputed hospitals in Kerala. Now, two days after the incident, on behalf of the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his apologies to the family of the deceased.

Read more: Kerala: Body of missing 4-year-old girl found 6 days after she went missing

In the Assembly session on Thursday, he stated that the petty excuses cited by the hospitals in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have brought shame to the entire state. He has also assured that the government will take necessary action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also check: Is Blue Whale Challenge popular among kids in Kerala? Police request parents to be alert

Meanwhile, for the people in Tamil Nadu, the CM has conveyed the message with a series of tweets in English and Tamil via the official Twitter page of Chief Minister's Office.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan tendered an apology on behalf of the State & its people to the family of Murugan. Tirunelveli native Murugan was denied trauma care by some hospitals & died without receiving proper medical aid. We join them in their grief. Govt. will take necessary measures to prevent such events, including legislation if necessary," CMO Kerala tweeted on Thursday.

Also read: Funny politics: Just when Karnataka is showing its hate for Hindi, Kerala is displaying love for it

Here's Pinarayi Vijayan's social media posts:

விபத்துக்களில் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு மருத்துவமனைகளில் உடனடியாக சிகிச்சையளிக்க தேவைப்பட்டால் புதிய சட்டம் இயற்றப்படும் - பினராயி விஜயன். — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2017

Murugan's death reflects ugly side of humanity

Five hospitals in Kerala had denied treatment to Murugan who met with a major accident. The hospitals either sent back the ambulance by either citing lack of better facilities or absence of bystander with the patient.

Following the shocking demise of the migrant worker, Kerala CM had ordered a probe and Medicity, Azeezia and Meditrina in Kollam and SUT and Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram have been booked for refusing treatment.