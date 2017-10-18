As expected, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's latest Tamil movie Mersal has witnessed a terrific opening at the Kerala box office, all thanks to the ardent fans of the superstar in the state.

The Atlee directorial has been released in almost 295 screens in Kerala on the first day and took the fourth spot among movies with highest screen count in the state after Baahubali: The Conclusion, Vivegam and Kabali. Interestedly, as many as 190 special fan shows were screened houseful due to the humongous fan following of Vijay in the state.

Therefore, Mersal is expected to rake in record collection from the Kerala box office and is likely to become the highest grossing movie of the actor in the state. As of now, Vijay's Theri remains his biggest release in the state as it earned Rs 3.16 crore gross.

However, Mersal's target to become the top opening day grosser in Kerala might not be easy as magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion had registered a business of Rs 6.27 crore. Rajinikanth's blockbuster Kabali is on the second spot with a collection figure Rs 4.27 crore.

Box office collection of other Malayalam releases

Among the recent releases, actor-turned-director Soubin Shahir's family entertainer Parava has been performing decently all over Kerala. Viewers have been commenting positive reviews on the movie which has Dulquer Salmaan in an extended cameo. Within 26 days of theatrical run, the movie has collected a gross amount of Rs 19.40 crore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan has collected Rs 17.15 crore in 40 days and the Malayalam version of Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual anthology movie Solo has almost dropped at the box office with earnings of Rs 8.3 crore in 10 days.