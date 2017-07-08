Tiyaan, the latest Malayalam movie, starring brothers Indrajith Sukumaran and Prithviraj Sukumaran opened to a stupendous response from the audience upon its wide release in India on Friday, July 7. The Jiyen Krishnakumar directorial, set in North India, has entered among the top 10 Malayalam movies with highest day one collection at the Kerala box office.

Tiyaan, a socio-political drama, is said to have raked in Rs 2.47 crore on day one from nearly 152 screens in Kerala alone. It is also expected to have grossed a good opening day collection from the other screens pan India. The movie has now become the second biggest opening day grosser in the acting career of young star Prithviraj after his previous release Ezra. The horror thriller, helmed by Jay K, is believed to have earned approximately Rs 2.61 crore on the first day of its theatrical run.

Tiyaan narrates the story of a vedic scholar named Pattabhiraman Giri and his family, who are threatened by a godman named Mahashey (Murali Gopy) and his goons in an attempt to own his centuries-old ancestral home for building their ashram. The "curse" by the godman affects him, and how the mysterious saviour, Aslan Muhammed (Prithviraj), comes to his rescue forms the gist of Tiyaan, which has unveiled the Godmen business and bravely talks against Hindutva goons in North India.

Other highest day one grossers

As of now, megastar Mammootty's The Great Father is ranked on the top spot among the highest opening day grosser with a collection of Rs 4.31 crore. It is followed by Mohanlal's action thriller, Pulimurugan, which earned a gross amount of Rs 4.08 crore. The other top first day grossers include, Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suvisheshangal (Rs 2.71 crore), Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (Rs 2.52 crore) and Nivin Pauly's Sakhavu.