Director Mahesh Narayanan's debut movie Take Off has been doing good business all over India. Though the makers haven't revealed the worldwide box office collection of the movie, it is understood that the Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is performing well across the industries.

According to trade analysts, the movie has earned approximately Rs 7.62 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 76.53% on its fourth day from 33 shows at five multiplexes in Kochi. The realistic movie about how Indian nurses escaped from Iraq from the captivity of ISIS, has raked in a total of Rs 30.68 lakh from the city's multiplexes so far.

Audience, critics and celebs are all praise for the theme and performances in Take Off.

Take Off – Day 4 – Kochi multiplexes Venue Total Shows Houseful shows Theatre Occupancy Total Collection PVR Cinemas 7 2 74.83% Rs 2,49,991 Cinepolis 8 2 80.46% Rs 2,33,022 Cinemax 5 2 89.87% Rs 95,140 Pan Cinemas 4 1 70.09% Rs 71,025 Cinepolis VIP 9 1 61.26% Rs 1,12,838 TOTAL 33 8 76.53% Rs 7,62,016

Meanwhile, the business of Telugu action thriller Katamarayudu, starring Pawan Kalyan, has witnessed a huge drop on its fourth day at Kochi multiplexes. The Kishore Kumar Pardasani directorial could only make Rs 12,146 with just 7% theatre occupancy on day 4, while it collected over Rs 1 lakh each on the first three days. The day-wise collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.51 lakh, Rs 1.88 lakh, Rs 1.46 lakh and Rs 12,146 respectively. The movie's gross collection stands at Rs 3.33 lakh.