The recently-released Malayalam movies, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, have been competing against each other at the Kerala box office. The big-budget entertainers, released back-to-back on January 19 and 20, respectively, are doing good business at the box office.

Read IBTimes India reviews --- Jomonte Suvisheshangal |||| Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suvisheshangal has been one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam since 2016, and the Sathyan Anthikad-directed film opened to a positive response from the audience. The opening day collection of the movie at the Kerala box office was approximately Rs 2.71 crore. It also beat the first day collection of Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which made Rs 2.52 crore on the opening day.

Meanwhile, the Mohanlal-starrer is said to have surpassed the collection of Dulquer's movie on the following days all over the state by earning over Rs 2 crore on each day. While Jomon collected Rs 1.65 crore on the second day, the Jibu Jacob-directed movie made Rs 2.90 crore on the second day of its theatrical run. The third and fourth day collections of Jomonte Suvisheshangal are approximately Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore, respectively, while Munthirivallkal Thalirkkumbol earned Rs 3.26 crore on the third day, making a total of Rs 8.68 crore in three days.

Thus, the Mohanlal-starrer has surpassed the collection of Dulquer's movie, raking in a gross collection of Rs 8.10 crore over four days at the Kerala box office.

However, Sathyan Anthikad's directorial venture performed better at the multiplexes in Kochi than the Mohanlal-starrer. While the former minted Rs 64.06 lakh in four days from six screens in Kochi, the latter earned Rs 47.44 lakh in three days.