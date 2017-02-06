Among the recent Malayalam releases, Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal have been performing well all over the world, and have set the cash registers ringing for the year 2017 after the Mollywood industry ended on a dull note in 2016.

Check Fukri day one collection

The family entertainers, which crossed Rs 1 crore mark on the same day at the multiplexes in Kochi on their 10th and 11th day, respectively, are making a decent collection nearly after three weeks of theatrical run.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

The Jibu Jacob-directorial is said to have earned approximately Rs 8.01 lakh on the 17th day from 32 shows. It had four houseful shows at the six multiplexes on Sunday with an average theatre occupancy of 72.4%, and the total collection of the Mohanlal-starrer is said to be Rs 1.46 crore from the multiplexes within 17 days of good run. It has also become the fourth blockbuster of the superstar to have crossed Rs 1 crore mark at the multiplexes in the city after Drishyam, Oppam and Pulimurugan.

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has even beaten the collection of Dulquer-starrer, which was released a day before the Mohanlal movie. After enjoying a fabulous opening week business, the Sathyan Anthikad-directorial could only make an approximate collection of Rs 4.38 lakh on the 18th day.

Compared to Mohanlal's movie, the family entertainer had less number of shows at the multiplexes. After having an average theatre occupancy of 74% from 16 shows, the movie is said to have raked in a total of Rs 1.28 crore after completing 18 days of theatrical run in Kochi. It has become the eighth movie of the young star to gross over Rs 1 crore at the multiplexes making him the king of multiplexes.

Fukri

Meanwhile, Jayasurya's comedy entertainer Fukri, released on February 3, has been making a decent collection in Kochi. The Siddique directorial, which earned an opening day business of Rs 7.24 lakh from multiplexes in Kochi, is said to have collected a total of Rs 21.21 lakh within three days of its run at the big screens in the city. The makers have also revealed that the movie has raked in a total of Rs 4.71 crore within three days at the Kerala box office.