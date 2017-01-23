The year 2016 started on a grand note for the Malayalam film industry with the release of two movies — Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol — on January 19.

Read IBTimes India reviews: Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer has been receiving fabulous reviews from viewers, despite having a storyline similar to Nivin Pauly's blockbuster, Jacobinte Swargarajyam. The Sathyan Anthikad-directed film, which marks the maiden association of the veteran filmmaker with Dulquer, is set to become a blockbuster this year.

On the fourth day of its theatrical run, the movie earned approximately Rs 2 lakh, with a theatre occupancy of 99.43 percent. It made a total of Rs 10.75 lakh from four shows at Ariesplex in Thiruvananthapuram. It had two houseful shows on Sunday.

Kerala box office: Dulquer Salmaan-starrer surpasses Kasaba first day collection

The Dulquer-sttarer is moving towards the Rs 20 lakh mark at Carnival Cinemas. Out of the 26 shows being held at five centres of Carnival Cinemas, Jomonte Suviseshangal had eight houseful shows with an average theatre occupancy of 84.62 percent. The movie collected almost Rs 5.28 lakh on the fourth day from 26 shows, and its total collection over four days is said to be Rs 18.59 lakh from the screens in Karunagapally, Kollam, Thalayolaparambu, Angamaly and Muvattupuzha.

Jomonte Suviseshangal is also having a good run at the multiplexes in Kochi, and has already become one of the fastest movies to earn Rs 50 lakh in less than four days of its theatrical run from six screens in Kochi. The movie, which got good reviews for the amazing chemistry between Dulquer and Mukesh, is said to have grossed Rs 14.58 lakh on the fourth day, raking in a total of Rs 57.01 lakh from 45 shows at the multiplexes. It had 17 houseful shows and witnessed an average theatre occupancy of 90.56 percent on Sunday.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has also been doing good business all over Kerala. The Jibu Jacob-directed film collected approximately Rs 6.68 lakh from Ariesplex in the capital city on the third day of its theatrical run from five shows. The total three-day collectiion of the family entertainer is Rs 16.35 lakh, which is Rs 5.6 lakh more than the Dulquer-starrer despite running for an extra day at Ariesplex.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol also earned a total of Rs 21.19 lakh from Carnival Cinemas within three days. The third day collection alone is said to be Rs 7.65 lakh, with an average theatre occupancy of 92 percent from 29 shows, which is again more than that of Jomonte Suviseshangal.

However, the Dulquer-starrer scored bigger than Jibu's venture at the six multiplexes in Kochi, where the production venture of Sophia Paul earned Rs 13.76 lakh on the third day of its theatrical run, with 98.43 percent theatre occupancy. Thus, the total three-day earning of the most-awaited film is approximately Rs 37.48 lakh, which is far less than the collection of Jomonte Suviseshangal.