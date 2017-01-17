Ilayathalapathy Vijay is basking in the success of his latest outing, Bairavaa, which has already impressed his fans, though many have tagged it a typical Vijay's masala thriller. With no new Malayalam releases, the Tamil action thriller has been making good business at the Kerala box office.

According to trade analysts, the Vijay-starrer has raked in approximately Rs 6.08 crore gross collection with Rs 4.86 crore nett in four days during the opening weekend at the Kerala box office. The theatre strike in Kerala had affected the movie's business as it was not screened in theatres owned by Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation.

Meanwhile, the movie is said to have crossed Rs 50 crore-mark at the worldwide box office in five days, becoming the first Tamil movie to achieve this milestone.

The movie, directed by Bharathan, revolves around the story of Bairavaa, who works as a collection agent at a private bank in Chennai. He falls in love with medical student Malarvizhi, whom he meets during a wedding function. How he resolves the issues she faces from medical college mafia forms the crux of the action thriller, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Vinod and Sija Rose in key roles.