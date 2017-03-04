The Malayalam movies Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) and Angamaly Diaries, which were released on Friday, March 3, opened to a fabulous response from the audience. While the cine-goers have called the Tovino Thomas-starrer a wonderful campus entertainer, the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film has been tagged as a different realistic movie.

Despite locking horns with each other, both the movies have performed well at the box office in Kerala. OMA was also released in a few centres outside the state on the opening day. Tom Emmatty, the director of OMA, revealed that the movie made a gross collection of Rs 3.25 crore on the first day, but it's not clear if this is the earning from Kerala or all over India.

OMA, which narrates the campus politics and fights between the members of KSQ and SFY, witnessed a theatre occupancy of 99.68 percent on the opening day at the multiplexes in Kochi. According to trade analysts, the movie, which also stars Roopesh Peethambaran, Neeraj Madhav, Gayathri Suresh and Kalabhvan Shajon in significant roles, earned Rs 7.61 lakh from 28 shows (23 houseful shows) at six multiplexes in the city.

Angamaly Diaries, scripted by Chemban Vinod Jose, collected Rs 4.59 lakh on the first day from 21 shows at the Kochi multiplexes with an average theatre occupancy of 86.43 percent. Though its collection is less than the Tovino-starrer, the movie, starring 86 newcomers, is expected to perform well during the weekend due to the positive word-of-mouth publicity by the audience and celebrities.

Oru Mexican Aparatha – Day 1 – Kochi Multiplexes Venue Total Shows Total Collection Percentage Houseful shows PVR Cinemas 7 Rs 2,80,577 100% 7 Cinepolis 7 Rs 1,44,860 99.56% 5 Cinemax 4 Rs 81,696 100% 4 Pan Cinemas 3 Rs 74,819 100% 3 Q Cinemas 4 Rs 1,23,125 98.82% 2 Cinepolis VIP 3 Rs 56,419 99.11% 2 TOTAL 28 Rs 7,61,496 99.68% 23

