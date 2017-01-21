After going through a rough phase in December, the Mollywood industry is back with a bang with the release of Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suvisheshangal (also spelt Jomonte Suviseshangal) and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, released on January 19 and 20, respectively.

The Dulquer-starrer made a gross collection of approximately Rs 2.71 crore on the opening day at the Kerala box office. The movie has also been performing well at the multiplexes in the state for being the first big release of 2017 after the month long theatre strike in Kerala. Even director Jibu Jacob's family entertainer has been garnering tremendous response from the audience, who have been lauding the superstar for his natural performance.

Check out the opening day collection of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and two days collection of Jomonte Suvisheshangal at the multiplexes in Kerala:

Cochin Multiplexes

While Jomonte Suvisheshangal is said to have earned nearly a record collection of Rs 18 lakh on the opening day at the multiplexes in Kochi, it has made approximately Rs 11.44 lakh, taking a total of Rs 29 lakhs within two days. However, the Mohanlal-starrer has failed to meet the record of Sathyan Anthikad movie as it could only make Rs 11.43 lakh falling short of Rs 6.37 lakh at the six multiplexes in the city. It has to be noted that Jomonte Suvisheshangal had 16 more screen count than the other on the first day at the multiplexes.

Cochin Multiplexes Jomote Suviseshangal Day 1 and Day 2 collection Venues Total shows Housefull shows Total Collection Theatre Ooccupancy - Day 1 Day 2 Day 1 Day 2 Day 1 Day 2 Day 1 Day 2 PVR Cinemas 16 10 12 3 Rs 7,05,486 Rs 4,31,804 96.97% 87.38% Cinepolis 11 8 3 0 Rs 3,81,764 Rs 2,13,099 94.64% 82.68% Cinemax 9 7 8 3 Rs 2,05,634 Rs 1,30,221 98.44% 74.80% Pan Cinemas 9 5 9 2 Rs 2,08,981 Rs 76,564 100% 67.13% Q Cinemas 4 9 1 0 Rs 1,29,748 Rs 2,26,160 77.13% 54.45% Cinepolis VIP 9 5 3 0 Rs 1,49,017 Rs 66,286 81.58% 62.83% Total 58 44 36 8 Rs 17,80,630 Rs 11,44,134 94.36% 74.34% 2 Days Total Rs 29.07 lakh

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol –Day 1 at Cochin multiplexes

Venues Total shows Housefull shows Total Collection Theatre Occupancy PVR Cinemas 10 4 Rs 4,18,869 90.92% Cinepolis 9 1 Rs 2,46,230 85.52% Cinemax 7 3 Rs 1,39,009 92.96% Pan Cinemas 6 1 Rs 1,19,165 83.89% Q Cinemas 5 1 Rs 1,41,485 81.78% Cinepolis VIP 5 2 Rs 78,683 82.28% Total 42 12 Rs 11,43,441 87.59%

Ariesplex

While Jomonte Suvisheshangal collected almost Rs 4.85 lakh on the first day at Aries Plex multiplex in Thiruvananthapuram, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol could only make Rs 3.69 lakh with theatre occupancy of 79.92 percent on the opening day. The Mohanlal-starrer has thus failed to cross the first day collection figure of Dulquer's movie even though it had five shows more than the latter.

Day 1 at Ariesplex Thiruvananthapuram Films Total shows Housefull shows Total Collection Theatre Occupancy Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol 9 4 Rs 3,69,157 79.92% Jomonte Suvisheshangal 4 0 Rs 4,85,714 80.50%

Carnival Cinemas

The first day collection of Dulquer's family entertainer is said to be Rs 9.1 lakh at Carnival Cinemas, while the Jibu Jacob directorial could only earn Rs 6.44 lakh from five theatres of the company. Mohanlal's movie had 37 shows, while Dulquer's family entertainer