Prithviraj Sukumaran/Facebook

Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Malayalam movie Ezra opened to a wonderful response from the audience in Kerala upon its release on Friday, February 10. Despite the fact that the film is a horror thriller, most of the shows went houseful all over the state on the opening day.

Ezra audience review ||| critics review

Ezra, which had as many as 470 shows on the first day in 130 screens, is said to have crossed the Rs 2 crore mark on Thursday due to the positive word-of-mouth feedback by the audience. However, it is not yet known if it beat the collection of the recently-released Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Jomonte Suviseshangal and Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which are said to have collected a gross amount of Rs 2.71 crore and Rs 2.52 crore, respectively, on the opening day.

The Jay K-directed film also scored big at multiplexes in Kerala, where it saw over 95 percent theatre occupancy on the first day.

Cochin multiplexes

According to trade analysts, Ezra earned a total of Rs 16.82 lakh from the six multiplexes in Kochi with an average theatre occupancy of 97.28 percent. Out of 55 shows, 37 were screened with houseful shows. It made the highest collection of Rs 5.87 lakh at PVR Cinemas from 16 shows.

Ezra – Day 1 – Kochi Multiplexes Venue Total Shows Total Collection Theatre Occupancy Housefull Shows PVR Cinemas 16 Rs 5,87,739 96.63 % 11 Cinepolis 14 Rs 3,56,395 99.20 % 10 Cinemax 6 Rs 1,34,225 97.31 % 5 Pan Cinemas 6 Rs 1,46,310 92.74 % 4 Q Cinemas 7 Rs 3,45,183 97.80 % 4 Cinepolis VIP 6 Rs 1,12,838 98.89 % 6 TOTAL 55 Rs 16,82,690 97.28 % 39

Trivandrum AriesPlex

The horror thriller had an excellent opening at Ariesplex in Thiruvananthapuram, where it had 100 percent theatre occupancy. From four shows, the Prithviraj-starrer is said to have raked in a gross collection of Rs 5.97 lakh on the opening day.

Filmcity, Calicut

The horror movie Ezra had a fabulous day at Filmcity in Calicut from where the Prithviraj-starrer earned a total of Rs 3.27 lakh from 11 houseful shows.

Ezra – Day 1 – Calicut Film City Venue Total Shows Total Collection Theatre Occupancy Housefull Shows Sapphire 5 Rs 1,55,250 100% 5 Topaz 5 Rs 1,55,250 100% 5 Ruby 1 Rs 16,560 100% 1 TOTAL 11 Rs 3,27,060 100% 11

Inox, Thrissur

Ezra made an all-time record box office collection at Inox in Thrissur, and its first day gross collection is said to be Rs 6.07 lakh with 97 percent theatre occupancy.

Prithviraj's thanks and requests for netizens

After noticing a few forwarded messages shared on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms regarding the climax and suspense elements of Ezra, Prithviraj requested movie-goers not to spoil the special experience for people who are yet to watch the horror thriller.

A big thank you and a humble request! There are numerous forwards floating around FB, WhatsApp and other platforms revealing the plot and the suspense of #EZRA . I fail to understand the motivation behind this want to spoil the experience for people yet to watch the movie. As an actor proud to have taken a step to try something truly different in Malayalam, I would be greatly obliged if this is stopped and discouraged. And THANK YOU..for presenting EZRA with one among the biggest ever openings for a film in Kerala and for all the support and appreciation. Cheers!

Ezra, which also stars Priya Anand, Vijayaraghavan, Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair, Vijayaraghavan and Babu Antoby in pivotal roles, has been scheduled to hit the screens in rest of India on February 17, and all over the GCC on February 16.