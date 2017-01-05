Mollywood's big loss has become Aamir Khan's gain with sports biopic Dangal, which has been enjoying a grand welcome in Kerala with no regional movies releasing in December due to the tiff between the producers and distributors associations of the industry. Thus, the Bollywood movie has been performing stupendously well at the Kerala box office and is all set to become the biggest grosser of the actor in the state beating the records of his blockbuster PK.

Also check: Dangal: Day 1 -11 Kochi multiplexes collection

Dangal, which narrates the real life story of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, has become the fastest other language movie that is inching towards the Rs 2 crore club by running successfully at six multiplexes in Kochi alone. According to trade analysts, the biopic has already minted Rs 1.90 crore falling short of Rs 10 lakh to cross the mark in less than two weeks of release.

Since the 13th day and 12th day collections of the Aamir starrer are said to be Rs 6.05 lakh and Rs 7.03 lakh, respectively, Dangal is expected to cross Rs 2 crore mark in the next two days. It is expected to see a good run at the multiplexes in the coming week as well if the ongoing theatre strike is not resolved in the board meeting that will be held on January 10. However, once the movies -- Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol, Jomonte Suviseshangal, Ezra and Fukri -- that were earlier scheduled as Christmas releases, hit the theatres, Dangal might witness a drop in its collection at the box office in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Dangal has already broken the records of Mr Perfectionist's previous release PK, as it is inching towards Rs 600 crore by the end of its 13-day theatrical run. It is believed to have raked in approximately Rs 589 crore from worldwide screens and is sure to break the lifetime collection of PK that had earned Rs 792 crore in 2015.

Dangal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Suhani Bhatnagar in the main roles.