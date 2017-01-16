Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's latest Bollywood outing, Dangal seems to be unstoppable in making records each day. The sports biopic has now become the biggest Bollywood grosser at the Kerala box office by breaking the actor's previous record in Kerala.

Within 24 days of its theatrical run all over the South Indian state, Dangal, which narrates the story of Indian wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, has crossed Rs 10 crore. It has now broken the lifetime collection of Aamir's previous blockbuster, PK, which is said to have grossed approximately Rs 7.5 crore in Kerala.

Dangal, which is set to become the biggest grosser in Bollywood, has also been performing well at the multiplexes in Kochi. The movie has raked in Rs 2.43 crore within 24 days and on the 24th and 23rd day, collections are said to be Rs 5.18 lakh and Rs 4.44 lakh, respectively, from six screens in the city.

Dangal could earn stupendous box office collection from all over the state because there were no regional competitors since December, as Kerala has been facing theatre strike between producers and exhibitors associations in Mollywood. However, the Bollywood movie is expected to witness a drop in the collection as the strike has been resolved with Malayalam movies hitting the theatres from January 19.

According to trade analysts, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has minted a record gross collection of approximately more than Rs 680 crore from worldwide screens in less than a month of its release.