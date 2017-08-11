Kerala Blasters are looking for a fresh start to their Indian Super League campaign this ISL 2017. After roping in the experienced Rene Meulensteen as their head coach for the upcoming season and also hotshot forward Iain Hume, the Blasters announced the signing of two promising foreign players this week.

Serbian defender Nemanja Lakic-Pesic and Ghanian attacking midfielder Courage Pekuson have signed up for the two-time ISL finalists.

Meulensteen, who has been an integral part of the Manchester United coaching alonsgside the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, knows the importance defenders hold in building a team. And a Serbian defender...that too with the first name of Nemanja, brings big memories.

Question is if Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, who stands in at 192 cms, can come close to emulating one of the greatest Serbian defenders ever, Nemanja Vidic.

Lakic-Pesic has plied his trade in the Serbian Super Liga and is expected to form a big wall of Kerala in the heart of the team's defence alongside Sandesh Jhingan.

Pekuson, meanwhile, has played for the Ghana U-23 team and can be a perfect feeder of goals to the likes of Hume and CK Vineeth. Pekuson, 22, is highly-rated for his pace, vision and dribbling.

He might turn out to be a major competition for India's Jackichand Singh, however.

The arrival of these key players is another signal of intent from Meulensteen to overturn the Kerala Blasters' unfortunate record of losing out in the finals of the Indian Super League.

"I like to bring a very exciting brand of football because a club like Kerala Blasters, with the fanbase they have got, they deserve an exciting brand of football," said Meulensteen.

"I want them to come to the stadium and go home and say 'I enjoyed that!'.

"We want to compete for titles. We have been very close. We have already signed Iain Hume, which I'm very pleased about. He loves the club, the fans and is very keen to help Blasters to achieve success.

"Iain Hume can set the tone for the team from the front because, in his DNA, he's a hard worker. I want a dynamic, hard working team. I want the fans to feel that the team has given it all."