The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters are set to make an emphatic statement ahead of the ISL 2017 season. After retaining the hotshots Sandesh Jhingan and CK Vineeth, they are now turning their attention to bring in a top level football coach.

That man is Stuart Pearce -- an Englishman with a vast experience.

As per Goal, there is no chance that former Kerala Blasters coach Steve Coppell is being offered a contract extension with the ISL team after negotiations reportedly did not go smooth. Therefore, the two-time ISL finalists turned their attention to another Englishman in Stuart Pearce.

Apart from Pearce, it was former Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City coach Billy McKinlay as well, who the Kerala football side, targeted. However, it seems they have finalised on Pearce for now. The official confirmation could be expected to come this week.

A look at Stuart Pearce

Top managerial stints