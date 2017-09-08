Kerala Blasters have one of the most formidable squads ahead of season 4 of the Indian Super League, and they are now set to prepare in the best way possible for the football tournament starting November, by embarking on a training tour of Spain.

With former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen taking helm this time around, most of us hoped that the pre-season preparations for Kerala Blasters would take place at the Netherlands, but that has not been the case.

The two-time ISL finalists might not have any Spanish players this time around, but that doesn't prevent them from venturing in the European football giant nation to get things to action, straightaway.

Kerala Blasters toured Thailand as a part of their pre-season tour last year, while the inaugural season of the Indian Super League saw them travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters fans were pictured with banners inviting Lionel Messi to play for their team. The Manjappada fan group had turned up in Buenos Aires during Argentina's South American World Cup qualifier match against Venezuela earlier this week.

The Blasters recently announced the signing of three top local talents in Abdul Samad Sahal, Jishnu Balakrishnan and Sujith MS. In the ISL Player Draft earlier this year, the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned side snapped up Ajith Sivan, yet another promising local talent.

The club now awaits one last foreign player to join their ranks, to complete the squad.

Kerala Blasters team for ISL 2017