India defender Rino Anto could be on his way out of Kerala Blasters, International Business Times India understands.

The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned club are yet to hand the right-back a contract extension. The lack of contact from Blasters over a new deal and their failure to secure his long-term future has alerted several clubs.

Many other clubs, including his former side Bengaluru FC are keen on capitalizing on the situation. Albert Roca's side could make an approach for Anto in bringing him to the Fortress. He has already been at the club and won the I-League and the Federation Cup twice with his previous employer.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons with the two-time I-League winners, during which he had loan spells at Atlético de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The latter two were playing in the Indian Super League, while Bengaluru FC were in the I-League until the last season.

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC were the two new clubs to be inducted into this season's Indian Super League. Prior to the start of the season, there were several players released by Bengaluru FC, which saw Anto along with CK Vineeth joining the Blasters.

Anto's experience of playing for various clubs and also for the country will make him a hot property. There are likely to be offers from various clubs and the interested clubs will face a lot of competition in signing the defender.

A delay from Kerala Blasters in sorting Anto's contract has alerted other clubs. Since Anto has already played for Bengaluru FC in the past, this could give them an advantage over other clubs in landing the full-back.