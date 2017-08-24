Kerala Blasters already have one of the best fan-following among Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and it is only going to get better in the upcoming season as they are set to have an array of former Manchester United superstars in the squad.

On Wednesday, August 24, the two-time runners-up confirmed the signing of former United superstar Dimitrov Berbatov, who penned down a one-year contract. The 36-year-old was a free agent ever since leaving Greece side PAOK Salonika in June 2016.

Berbatov had even told earlier this year he was not willing to end his career and was ready to play anywhere in the world. The former Premier League Golden Boot winner now has headed towards India and it seems the newly-found United flavour at the Kerala-based franchise might have helped him make the decision to join ISL.

The former Bulgaria international, who made a mark during his stint with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, rose to prominence when he forged a successful partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford between 2007 and 2013.

Berbatov won two Premier League titles during his stint with United and hit 48 goals after making more than 100 appearances. A Golden Boot-winning tally, 20 goals, came his way during the 2010/11 season for the Bulgarian hitman.

Berbatov finds company in former United teammate

He will now join hands with former teammate Wes Brown, who is going to lead the Blasters backline in the upcoming season. The 37-year-old, who was a winner of five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during his stint between 1998 and 2011, joined the ISL side from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Brown is set to form an impenetrable backline along with Serbia's Nemanja Lakic Pesic and Sandesh Jhingan of India.

Reunion with veteran United tactician

Berbatov will also reunite with head coach Rene Meulensteen, under whom he had worked at Old Trafford. Notably, the 53-year-old Dutch tactician had worked under Ferguson as assistant coach of United between 2007 and 2013.

One more former United teammate at Blasters

Berbatov will also find a familiar face in former United custodian Paul Rachubka, who was signed by the Blasters last week. The 36-year-old had made only one appearance for United during the 2000 Club World Cup.

Notably, Brown was elated after getting in touch again with Rachubka.

"Ex-United goalkeeper Paul Rachubka is also going out to Kerala. We got in contact again and it will be good to have someone else out there with me on the playing side," Brown told Manchester Evening News.