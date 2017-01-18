CK Vineeth is slowly but steadily turning out to be the best Indian player of the football season 2016-17. After enthralling the Indian Super League (ISL) 2016 with his impressive displays with Kerala Blasters, the forward from Kerala once again stole the thunder in I-League 2017.

Not only did he steal thunder but he also made history on Wednesday with Bengaluru FC. Yes, the Indian football club has more or less made all sorts of histories over the past few years, but there's more milestones to be reached.

The 28-year-old Vineeth became the first player to score a hat-trick in the three-year history of the club as he guided them to a perfect 3-0 victory over Mumbai FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday evening.

"Onwards and upwards. Come on BFC!" Vineeth wrote on Twitter after his historic feat.

Bengaluru FC have now won three games on the trot in I-League -- all three of them being home games. The defending champions now get on the road for their remaining fixtures of the month.

Three games, three wins, three goals today. Onwards and upwards. Come on, BFC! #BFCvMUM pic.twitter.com/WhjfItOId2 — Vineeth (@ckvineeth) January 18, 2017

