A BJP-worker was hacked to death at Andaloor near Dharmadom in Kannur, Kerala, on Wednesday, January 18 night by a gang that broke into his house around 11.30 pm.

The worker, identified as Santhosh, 52 was alone at home at the time of the attack when the assailant broke into his house. His wife, Baby and their children, Sarang and Vismaya were away at her residence at Meethalapeedika. Although Santhosh informed his friends about the attack on phone after the attackers left his residence, his life could not be saved as he died on the way to hospital due to excessive bleeding.

BJP has called for dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Thursday to protest the murder of the party worker, alleging that the CPM was behind the murder of Santhosh. The 57th State School Arts Festival, which is going on in Kannur has been exempted from hartal. However, the youth festival is likely to be affected as the participants commuting from various places will have problems in reaching the venue of the fete.

CPI (M) Pinarayi area secretary K Manoharan said: "The party condemns the murder of Santhosh. CPI (M) did not have any involvement in the attack and the culprits should be brought before the law."

Meanwhile, police have taken some suspects into custody for questioning. The latest incident in Kannur has sent shock waves across the state, which has seen a string of brutal attacks and murders in the recent months.

More details awaited.