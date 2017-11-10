An air hostess has alleged that her colleague and pilot at Air India Express has sexually abused her. The victim, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has filed a complaint at Valiathura police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

She stated in her complaint that she was repeatedly harassed by the accused pilot who made sexual advances towards her several times and used to trouble her at work and stalk on social media even after work.

The victim has also accused him for humiliating her in front of other colleagues every time she refused his demands.

"There were many situations when I couldn't react at all as I was on duty. He used to insult me publically for refusing his demands. Even when not on duty, he will message on Facebook and ask about the physical features of my friends," she told Manorama News.

The air hostess also alleged that he even attempted to molest her inside the cockpit. She has resigned from the job as the airline company reportedly did not take any action though she complained to them several times. She also criticised the company for ignoring her complaints.