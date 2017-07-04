The needle of suspicion pointed to many celebrities following the kidnap and alleged molestation of a South Indian actress on February 17. Now, advocate BA Aloor-- who represented the accused in the controversial Soumya and Jisha murder cases-- was made Pulsar Suni's lawyer on Tuesday, July 4.

Why was Pulsar Suni's former advocate replaced?

On Tuesday, Aloor replaced advocate Teny. "There was no argument over replacing the advocate. Suni requested and the court allowed. But I have raised the issue of Aloor's meeting (with the accused in jail) in court, as only his advocate and family members have the permission for paying him a visit. I don't know why the advocate met him or who put him in charge," Teny told reporters outside the court.

"Soon after meeting Suni, Aloor brought up the conspiracy angle and confirmed the involvement of a few celebs. An advocate is not supposed to reveal such details as the case is still being tried in the court. I came to know about his meeting with Suni through media. Today I talked to Suni about it, but he only said he wanted to change the advocate," he added.

BA Aloor's reaction

"I had a lot of pressure to represent Suni since the beginning of the case. But I couldn't due to my busy schedule." To the question who asked Aloor to represent Suni, he said: "I don't want to disclose that. It will be revealed soon. His friends approached me. I don't want to discuss more," he said.

Who is behind Aloor's appoinment?

Though Aloor has not revealed who forced him to represent the accused in the case, some big names are suspected to be involved in the decision. Aloor had defended Soumya murder case convict Govindachamy in the Supreme Court, and even represented Ameer Ul Islam, the accused in the Perumbavoor Jisha murder case.

What happened on the court today?

After the court proceedings, Aloor met reporters outside the court. "Sunil Kumar and six others were presented at the court today, and as per Sunil's request I have been appointed as his advocate," Aloor said.

"A private complaint has been filed against Suni's custodial torture," Aloor said adding Suni was given sugar and lemon juice to heal his internal injuries. Aloor strongly criticised the police surgeon Rajesh for allegedly writing a fake report in line with the official police version.

Aloor has also revealed that the bail application for Suni will be submitted only after collecting substantial evidence. "Also, he is not safe outside the prison, as many big profile names are now linked to the case. I believe the case is going on the right track, and current investigation is based on the revealing letter," claimed Aloor.

Suni's remand has been extended till July 18, and the case has been moved to the session court.