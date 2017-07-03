The investigation into the abduction case of Kerala actress who was kidnapped by Pulsar Suni and his gang on February 17 is still ongoing with the names of many prominent celebrities getting linked to it. Currently, the names of Janapriyanayakan Dileep, who has associated with her in a few movies, Nadhirshah and even Dileep's wife and actress Kavya Madhavan are alleged to have been involved in the controversial case.

Here are the latest updates in the South Indian actress' kidnap case:

Pulsar Suni's presence in Georgettan's Pooram location

In a latest development, some photos and videos showing the presence of Pulsar Suni on the sets of Dileep's previous movie Georgettan's Pooram have surfaced. They have come out at a time when the actor had claimed he has no idea about the main accused during the 13-hour-long interrogation that happened previous week at the Police Club in Aluva. The investigating officers are expected to question the cast and crew of the comedy entertainer and are also trying to get more photos and videos from the other movie locations of Dileep, especially from Sound Thoma, as Suni had indicated his connection with the actor in a letter that was recently leaked online.

Pulsar Suni contacted Dileep's aids?

Kerala police is believed to have identified the four phone numbers to which Suni frequently contacted from November 2016 till February 2017. It is understood that soon after the accused contacted these numbers, they have reportedly called Dileep's manager Appuni, who also called back to these four numbers. However, in a statement, Appuni has reportedly claimed that it was Dileep who made those calls from his phone.

Raid at Laksyah.com

In the purported letter addressed to Dileep, Suni had mentioned about his visit to a certain Madam's shop in Kakkanad, where he is said to have given the memory card that has the videos and photos of the abducted actress, while she was kidnapped in a moving car on her way to Kochi. To find the memory card, the police conducted a raid at the Mavelipuram, Kakkanad office of Laksyah.com, owned by actress Kavya Madhavan, who is Dileep's wife, on Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

It is also understood that the investigators are trying to recover the deleted CCTV footages from the office since February. Meanwhile, the close friends and family members of the actress, including her mother, are expected to be interrogated in connection with the case.

Nadhirshah and Dileep to be questioned again?

Latest reports suggest that friends and business partners, Dileep and Nadhirshah, who were questioned for over 13 hours on June 28, might be interrogated again by the investigators. Meanwhile, in a recent statement, Kerala DGP Loknath Behera has claimed that the police will arrest more people if they get evidence against them. He has also added that the investigation is going on the right track and will take some time to prove the conspiracy angles.

It is also understood that Behera has instructed ADGP Dinendra Kashyap to be in Kochi as the team might make a crucial arrest soon.

Nadhirshah's Facebook post on Kalabhavan Mani

"Today I tried calling to my dear friend Kalabhavan Mani's phone. If he was here, he would be in front to prove our innocence. Miss you da [translated from Malayalam]," Nadhirshah wrote while sharing a picture of him with Dileep during the funeral ceremony of Mani.

Pulsar Suni was Mukesh's driver

Earlier, actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh had said that the main accused in the abduction case of the actress was his former driver, who worked with him for almost a year.