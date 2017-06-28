Malayalam actor Dileep and filmmaker Nadhirshah appeared before the investigative officers at the Police Club in Aluva, Ernakulam on June 28 to give statements on the complaint registered by them on April 20.

The duo registered a complaint after they allegedly received blackmail calls from the main accused Pulsar Suni's friends in connection with the abduction and alleged molestation of a South Indian actress in February 2017.

Dileep and Nadhirshah reached the police club in the afternoon and are still being questioned. It is understood that their statements are recorded separately by the team led by ADGP B Sandhya. However, while speaking to reporters at the police club on Wednesday, Dileep said he is not ready for media trail and will give his statements only to the officials.

Reports said Pulsar Suni and his aides had asked Dileep to pay Rs. 1.5 crore for not "dragging" his name in the controversial case.

The abducted actress, in an interview, had earlier claimed that a leading Malayalam actor has been plotting against her for personal reasons. Latest reports suggest the actress hinted at losing roles due to Dileep. The investigators are expected to question the Ramaleela actor over the allegation.

However, in her recent press statement, the actress said: "I haven't told police any names with the intention to save or frame anyone. I haven't taken any names on social media as well. I can't say if the names mentioned in the reports are either guilty or innocent as there isn't enough evidence to prove either [translated from Malayalam]."

Dileep's response...

Dileep was rumoured to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping. However, the actor has denied the rumours and lashed out at media for publishing defaming news. Recently, via a Facebook post, the actor defended himself claiming he is willing to take narco-analysis or polygraph test to prove his innocence.

Dileep earlier Reporter TV that the victim was friends with Pulsar Suni and said one should be careful in choosing friends. The statement by the Janapriyanayakan, however, has made the actress upset and in her recent press statement, she warned legal action against those levelling baseless allegations against her.

AMMA's reaction...

"The issue is currently in court. So it is not right for the film body to discuss it," Innocent, president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) told reporters. However, rumours suggest, AMMA might hold a general body meeting that will see the participation of Women in Cinema Collective.