Kerala police arrested the prime accused, Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, in the abduction case of the South Indian actress, when he came to surrender at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Ernakulam on February 23.

The Magistrate was not in the chamber when Suni arrived. Another accused, Vijeesh, had accompanied Suni. Police took the duo away.

The Kerala High Court had earlier deferred Suni's anticipatory bail plea to March 3.

Earlier, the investigators had nabbed five other accused in connection with the case following the police complaint by the young star.

The actress was kidnapped by a quotation gang on February 17, while she was returning home from Thrissur.

More details are awaited.