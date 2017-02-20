The abduction and molestation of Malyalam film actress Bhavana has shocked the nation. From politicians to actors, everyone has expressed support for the sexual assault survivor. BJP's former president of Kerala unit hinted at the role of a prominent actor behind the shameful incident.

V Muraleedharan said, "Police have said that a quotation gang abducted the actress and the incident was pre-planned. However, the police are not conducting probe about those who asked the quotation gang to commit the crime. The actress is being neglected in the film field due to personal issues with a prominent actor. The police should probe whether this personal vengeance had any role in this incident."

The prime accused, Pulsar Sunil, reportedly spoke to six prominent persons, including a leading film producer, on the night of the abduction, according to his phone records.

Sunil's phone records show that on Friday night he received a phone call from a producer and the number is switched off since.

The popular actress, who has also worked in Tamil and Kannada film industries, was traveling from Thrissur to Kochi on Friday night when she was abducted by six people.

Politicians' support for Bhavana

BJP minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said, "Shame on state where woman can be abducted and violated in her own car and culprits get away easily."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also condemned the attack.

"Wishing strength to brave Bhavana in her fight against the criminals who attacked and assaulted her last night on her way home from work. Bhavana was tortured and molested. But rather than hiding, she has come out to fight. Every man in Kerala should support her and her courage," he said.

"Strongly condemn kidnap of Kerala actress, exemplary punishment should be given to criminals so that it acts as a deterrent. Bringing bill for speedy trial and conviction. Political will, investigative skill and quick punishments are the need of the hour," said BJP minister Venkaiah Naidu.