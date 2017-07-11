Malayalam actor Dileep, arrested in connection with the sensational case of the abduction of an actress, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Dileep will be lodged at the Aluva sub jail, where he will be kept separately from other inmates.

The actor was arrested and taken into custody on Monday, July 10, and by 6.30 pm, the police had already registered a case against him. Early morning on Tuesday, he was produced before the magistrate amid tight security. The Kerala Police are expected to request for the custody of Dileep to question him and collect evidence in the case.

"I am not scared and will prove my innocence," Dileep said while being taken to Aluva jail.

Earlier, the DGP of Kerala Police, Lokanath Behera, had stated they have collected 'irrefutable proof' to press charges against the actor.

The actress, who is well known in South India, has acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies. She was allegedly abducted and sexually molested by the main accused Pulsar Suni and his gang on February 17, while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur. Pulsar Suni was nabbed a couple of days after the alleged crime. Over the months, it has been claimed that there was the involvement of high profile personalities, including many from the Malayalam film industry.

While the police are yet to reveal the motive behind the attack on the actress, it is being said that a personal and business deal, which must have gone sour, led to the shocking incident. The involvement and arrest of the superstar has come as a shock to many people across the state and beyond, with some resorting to violent protests. An unruly mob also ransacked 'Dhe Puttu', the actor's famous restaurants in Kochi and Kozhikode following the news of his arrest.