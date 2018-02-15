The Kerala police on Thursday arrested six people, including a Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) leader, after a pregnant woman lost her baby after they allegedly kicked her in the stomach on January 28.

The incident had taken place in Thamarassery of Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The woman, then four-months pregnant, had tried to intervene in a fight that involved her husband and two local CPM activists, when she got kicked in the stomach.

The 30-year-old woman named Josana Sibby fell down on the ground and started bleeding. She had to undergo an abortion as a result of the assault. Her husband and gor into a tussle with the accused men over an alleged land dispute.

Sibby, a mother of a 5-year-old son has also claimed that ever since they had filed a complaint about the assault on February 2, her family members were being pressurized to keep the CPM leader's identity a secret

Her husband, Shibu reportedly said that he was threatened by the party members and was asked to withdraw the case filed. In fact, Sibby has said that an activist has also threatened to chop off her husband's legs.

"One person was registered after I complained to the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police. The main culprit in the case is still roaming free. These party goons are pressurizing me to withdraw the complaint after the incident and they have all the support of the party." Shibu was quoted by Times Now.