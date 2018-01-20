Four activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested by Kerala Police in Kannur district on Saturday, January 20, for allegedly killing ABVP activist Shyam Prasad.

Muhammed, 20, a native of Kakkayangad Parakandam, Salim, 26, Neerveli Sameer, 25, and Keezhoor Hashim, 39, were arrested from Peravoor while they were trying to escape to Western ranges of Wayanad, via the Periya Ghat Road.

Speaking to International Business Times, India, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Kuttikrishnan, said: "All the four have confessed to killing ABVP activist Shyam Prasad. They will be produced in the court for hearing in 24 hours."

Based on the statements given by the accused, the police on Saturday hinted that the murder can be an act of revenge, as two weeks ago an SDPI worker was allegedly attacked by some unknown assailants in Kannur. The police had arrested two BJP-RSS members in line with the assault.

Prasad was thrashed with sharp weapons by a group of three to four men on Friday. A profusely bleeding Prasad tried to seek refuge in the houses, but was dragged outside and hacked to death.

The saffron party in Kerala, under the leadership of Kummanam Rajasekharan, has called for a 12-hour bandh in Kannur. The ABVP activist's body was kept at Pariyaram Medical College in Kerala.