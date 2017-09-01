The Supreme Court court nullified the re-election of sitting Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta. The court cited irregularities in the elections, affecting the integrity of the results and have called for new elections within 60 days.
Kenyas Supreme Court invalidates election results
- September 1, 2017 22:24 IST
