Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98% vote in disputed re-election

Kenyas Uhuru Kenyatta won the repeat presidential election with 98.3% of the votes cast, the countrys electoral body said on Monday (30 October). Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Kenyatta gathered 7.48 million of the total votes cast, whereas his National Super Alliance (NASA) rival, Raila Odinga, only received 73,228 votes, or about 1%.