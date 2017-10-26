Ballot boxes arrived on October 26 in parts of the opposition stronghold of Kisumu long after voting in the Kenya presidential election was due to start. In Kisumu and other opposition strongholds, supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga had largely heeded his call to boycott the election.
Kenya election polling stations empty in opposition stronghold of Kisumu
- October 26, 2017 19:38 IST
