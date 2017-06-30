Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have apologised for superimposing their images over the faces of famous music icons like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur on their vintage T-shirts.

Also read: Kendall and Kylie Jenner missing Bruce as relationship with Caitlyn turns sour

The Jenner sisters were accused of misusing the images of music icons, including The Doors, Pink Floyd, Ozzy Osbourne and slain rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. as their faces are featured on the Jenners' expensive T-shirts that they are selling on their website for $125.

Following the major controversy, Kendall took to Twitter to issue a statement, saying, "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists."

She added that the entire merchandise featuring the images has been removed from their brand's website and every social media account.

Kendall and Kylie apparently did not have the rights to use any of the images on their brand's merchandise. Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G. (aka Christopher Wallace), took to Instagram to express her displeasure over the issue. She revealed that the Jenner sisters never sought her permission to use her son's image.

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, also slammed them, tweeting: "Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know ... lip gloss."

The move also drew flak on social media, and the young starlets received a cease-and-desist letter from The Door, according to a report by Rolling Stone. Jeff Jampol, the manager of the Doors and the Jim Morrison estate, was quoted as saying, "They're obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don't actually do anything.

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

"It's the polar opposite of the artists that they're trampling all over. It's just spitting in the face and on top of art and message and soul and legacy."

Notorious B.I.G.'s estate released the following statement to Billboard: "While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved."

This is not the first time that Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been slammed for such a controversy. Kendall was ridiculed earlier for appearing in a Pepsi commercial that was said to have trivialised a political and civil rights protest. The ad was later pulled by the soft drink company.