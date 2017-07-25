Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner thrive on sizzling photo shoots. The Victoria's Secret model recently disrobed herself entirely to strike a racy pose.

Also read: Bikini-clad Christina Milian suffers a nip-slip in Miami

The 21-year-old model bared everything for the gorgeous black and white picture for photographer pal Sasha Samsonova. Jenner took to Instagram to share the stunning picture.

In the picture, Kendall is seen holding a cigarette. She captioned the picture, "I don't smoke." But her fans seemed unimpressed and accused her of glamorising cigarette. However, the picture racked up 2.5 million likes within 15 hours.

The brunette beauty left nothing to the imagination while posing on a wooden table under a huge chandelier. The young starlet is seen stretching out on her stomach as she cleverly placed her limbs to protect her modesty.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star recently launched a swimwear line along with younger sister Kylie Jenner. The 23-piece collection includes everything from cut out bathing suits to camouflage print bikinis.

The catwalk queen, who is new into the fashion business, told Mail Online, "The bathing suit styles we designed for this collection are sexy and fun. No matter your plans this summer, you will find a style in our Kendall + Kylie Revolve collection that looks great."

?? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

jet lag A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:45am PDT