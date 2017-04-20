Victoria's Secret's one of the brightest supermodel Kendall Jenner looked every bit of sensational in a plunging black gown as she attended the star-studded gala of Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary event in New York on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old reality star, who appeared on the cover of this month's magazine, was joined by her momager (mom cum manager) Kris Jenner. Kendall has opened up about her personal life, her sisters, famous parents, and anxiety attack in the interview with the magazine.

Kendall's mother Kris Jenner complemented her look donning a sheer black top with a black bra underneath. She paired it up with a black-coloured high-waist trouser.

The elder sister of Kylie Jenner was looking absolutely gorgeous wearing a black dress adorned with metallic detailing. Showing off deep plunging neckline, the star rocked her look with a thin choker.

4/19/17: Kendall at Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event in NYC. pic.twitter.com/s1OYRQj0hi — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017

Empire State building ft. meeee pic.twitter.com/0pjTbEL8zJ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 20, 2017

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showcased her toned legs (thanks to her thigh-high slit) accentuating with a pair of sky-high gold Louboutin hills.

4/19/17: Kendall and Kris Jenner at Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ULJhFllKrR — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017

The Harper's Bazaar event, which was held in conjunction with Tiffany & Co at The Rainbow Room, was also attended by stars like Priyanka Chopra, Demi Moore, Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook.

4/19/17: Kendall at Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event in NYC. pic.twitter.com/bDprtdXPnn — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017

The Quantico star looked ravishing in a light-pink gown while showing off her cleavage through a key hole cut below the neckline. The dress was embellished with dark pink beads.

Former Sports Illustrated star Christie Brinkley put her curvaceous figure on display at the event donning a silver coloured polka dot dress, while her daughter looked stunning in a plunging red dress.

4/19/17: Kendall with Kris Jenner, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook at Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event in NYC. pic.twitter.com/sJ8wKFkzC1 — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017

4/19/17: Kendall with Kris Jenner, Glene Bailey, Stephen Gan and Steven Swartz at Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event in NYC pic.twitter.com/Gy1eilFJrb — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017