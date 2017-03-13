Kendall Jenner is used to walk down the runway and pose for the cameras in her lingerie. She took a step further in her latest social media post by stripping down for a sizzling snapshot.

The reality star, who was in Miami for a photoshoot last week, seems to be feeling the heat of summer as she donned to reveal more skin while taking a casual snap of herself. She was clearly trying to leave a message to her fans with the caption, which read: "New mixtape."

In the image, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen flaunting her toned skin through a close-up shot. The photo features her posing topless for the camera and covering most part of her face with a heart-shaped pink colour object.

The Instagram post of Kendall captured the attention of around two million fans and garnered over 24,000 comments. While some of her followers described her as cute and beautiful, others called her gorgeous.

new mixtape A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 12, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Kim Kardashian's step sister posted the sizzling snap hours after shots of her Miami photoshoot spread like wild fire on the internet. It featured her in a revealing lace lingerie set, showing off her cleavage and phenomenal figure, according to People.

In the image, A$AP Rocky's rumoured girlfriend can be seen laying on her side and posing for pictures while surrounded by fake colourful flowers. She was seen smiling and giggling in some of the photo.

The reality star also shared another set of images with her followers on Instagram, showing off all kinds of sexy facial expressions. It is captioned, "oh pee wee" and it captured the attention of over a million social media users.