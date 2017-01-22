Kendall Jenner just turned up the heat in Paris on Saturday (January 21) evening with her #OOTD. The reality TV star rocked the fashion city as she stepped out wearing a sheer turtleneck blouse with glittery star-shaped nipple pasties.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner flaunts her bikini body in a smoking hot selfie [Photos]

The supermodel is in the city for Paris Fashion Week and she did steal the attention of fashion shutterbugs as she got out on the streets of the Paris with her besties. Kendall kept herself warm as she paired the see-through top with a cropped denim jacket with fur sleeves. She paired the top with a black high-waist trousers, fishnet tights and sky-high stilettos. It completed the look with a pair of rectangular shares and a letter crossbody bag.

Giving Jenner company, Bella Hadid was also seen flaunting a sheer top on Saturday evening. The hot model sported a black skirt and jacket, along with the transparent sheer top. Hadid, following the footsteps of her best friend Kendall, left very little to the imagination as she showed off her breast on her evening date with Kendall .

The year has just started and Kendall has already captured the attention of fans and shutterbugs by sharing pictures of her smoking hot body. Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in black and white bikini, showing off her sexy body.

The elder Jenner sister has been in the news lately for her rumoured affair with A$AP Rocky. The two were spotted in numerous locations lately, with the recent one being being in New York, where the two enjoyed a shopping date. The link up has been in the news for about a year now but the two haven't really accepted or denied the relationship. Sometime in August last year, US Weekly's sources told the website that they have started dating and "it's the real deal."

Kendall was also in news for sharing that she is struggling with anxiety. Writing on her website, the star said: "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope."