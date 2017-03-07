Fashion model Kendall Jenner, who is popularly known for her appearance in the television reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has shared a bikini selfie with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old posted her black and white eye-popping mirror selfie on the photo sharing platform just hours after her little sister Kylie captured the attention of netizens with her latest photoshoot in racy multi-coloured swimsuit.

Kendall accompanied her latest social media post with a simple caption: "cool, now i need a vaca." With in an hour, the photo garnered 229,549 likes and 2,549 comments. It features her in a strapless bra and thick waistline briefs.

The daughter of Caitlyn Jenner was praised by several of her followers by calling her beautiful and described her as an owner of a perfect body. In the meantime, a few of them criticised her by pointing out her cinched waist and wide hips. While one of the Instagram user wrote, "why does she look thick," another one stated, "I don't get how she makes it look like shes curvy when she's not."

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Meanwhile, her little sister Kylie shared a handful of photos in shiny leather swimsuit, which features her flaunting her curves while posing for the camera standing in front of California coastline. The television personality paired one of the images with the words, "Always looking for something" and she captioned another photo: "Inhale the good exhale the bad."

In another world ? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Through her official Instagram page, the 19-year-old model even thanked her longtime friend and photographer Sasha Samsonova. "Find someone who matches your crazy @sashasamsonova behind the scenes photos from our shoot on my app right now," she wrote.

find someone who matches your crazy ? @sashasamsonova behind the scenes photos from our shoot on my app right now. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:08am PST

The teen sensation even teased about her upcoming project through some behind-the-scene photos and a few words accompanying it on her website. "Whenever I work with Sasha Samsonova, it's magic. Our latest collaboration is going to blow your minds," she wrote.