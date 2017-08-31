Kendall Jenner seems to have taken some time out of her busy schedule to enjoy with her rumoured boyfriend Blake Griffin. The duo was spotted together in Los Angeles.

The fashion model and television personality reportedly enjoyed a romantic dinner date with the NBA star. It was apparently a "fancy dinner" that they enjoyed with their friends Chandler Parsons and Hailey Baldwin, according to TMZ.

Although Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 28-year-old basketball player have been spotted together multiple times, they are yet to confirm their relationship. Similarly, Parsons and Baldwin have also not made an official announcement about their romance.

Meanwhile, fans of Kendall were shocked to find out that her name is not listed in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 and new reports suggest it is because of her contract with Italian luxury lingerie brand La Perla.

The fashion model does not have the permission to walk the runway of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show due to the non-compete clause, reports TMZ. So, she can just watch the performances of her besties Bella and Gigi Hadid this year. The television personality has been very active in the annual event ever since she made her debut in 2015.

The line-up for this year's fashion event includes Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.