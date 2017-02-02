Kendall Jenner's fans always lose their cool seeing her steamy sheer top photos. But the star may have had "a really good boob day." Henceforth, she also explained it recently.

The 21-year-old supermodel recently took to her website to reveal the secrets behind going braless in sheer tops. Last November, Jenner had posted a racy picture on her Instagram account wearing a sheer black top while covering up her nipples with pizza emojis.

"I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol," the reality star wrote. "Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice!"

"My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?'" she continued. "They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

Moreover, she also explained the reason for using the pizza emojis in her post named THE MEANING BEHIND MY PIZZA NIPPLES (on her website www.kendallj.com).

"As far as the pizza emojis go, when I decided to Instagram the picture, I could've covered my nipples with anything, but I chose them as a little nod to Pizza Boys (the DJ/friend group I'm part of)," Jenner explained.

Earlier, elder Jenner sister had also posted a couple of braless and nipple bared pictures on her Instagram account. During Paris Fashion Week, the star was also spotted wearing a sheer turtleneck blouse with glittery star-shaped nipple pasties.

Lately, Kendall was rumoured to be romantically involved with rapper A$AP Rocky. The duo was also spotted walking down the streets of Paris.

Check out the steamy pictures of the supermodel here.

