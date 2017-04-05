Reaction to the advert, which shows the reality TV star leaving a modelling shoot to join a protest, has gone viral, with many social media users mocking it. 21-year-old Jenner goes on to hand a police officer a can of Pepsi in the advert, which he drinks while the crowd cheers. Many social media users have accused the soda company of appropriating movements such as Black Lives Matter in order to promote their brand
Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert causes outrage and amusement on Twitter
- April 5, 2017 14:29 IST
