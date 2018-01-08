Off the many celebrities that walked the Golden Globe Awards 2018 red carpet, Kendall Jenner was the biggest surprise. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star turned heads with her gorgeous off-shoulder black gown, following the "all black" attires at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

But the Jenner sister created a stir online not for her dress but for her presence at the Golden Globes altogether. Twitter users couldn't wrap their heads around why she was part of the prestigious event.

Also Read: Women who did not wear black at Golden Globes 2018

Floodgates of trolls opened questioning if the 22-year-old was invited for her brilliant acting in the controversial Pepsi ad from last year, sarcasm intended. "Was Kendall Jenner at the GG for her Pepsi commercial?" questioned an online user. "Why is Kendall Jenner at the golden globes? Was she nominated for her performance in the Pepsi commercial?" added another.

"Kendall Jenner on her way to snatch a Golden Globe for her ICONIC Pepsi commercial," a troll read.

Why is Kendall Jenner at the #goldenglobes ? Is Pepsi a sponsor or something?? — rachel ? (@slagathoe) January 8, 2018

did kendall jenner get nominated for her pepsi commercial or something i’m so lost as to why she is there #GoldenGlobes — laura (@_laura3lizabeth) January 8, 2018

Why in the hell is Kendall Jenner at #goldenglobes is it because of her Pepsi commercial or her apology of not knowing what she got into? — RACHEL (@ladyracheldiane) January 8, 2018

Why is Kendall Jenner at the Golden Globes - did she get nominated for her Pepsi ad? #GoldenGlobes — Emily O'Mahoney (@oh_ma_honey) January 8, 2018

Can’t believe Kendall Jenner is at the Golden Globes. Her acting in the Pepsi commercial was that good, huh? — Sue Chainz??‍♀️ (@SusanStrong_) January 8, 2018

Kendall Jenner forgot to bring her Pepsi can with her. https://t.co/kO44RKVBtv — Nina (@NinaBambina) January 8, 2018

Sharing a bizarre explanation to Jenner's attendance, a user said, "Kendall Jenner in the back of the auditorium handing out a Pepsi every time someone says #TIMESUP"

Probably to hand out Pepsi to the women wearing black — Carlos Ulibarri (@carlosu) January 8, 2018

Sure Kendall Jenner wore black to the #GoldenGlobes but did she bring a can of Pepsi to actually resolve the sexual harassment problem?! #GoldenGlobes2018 — Kristan (Overton) Caballero (@Chocandchamps) January 8, 2018

Can’t believe Kendall Jenner is at the Golden Globes. Her acting in the Pepsi commercial was that good, huh? — Sue Chainz??‍♀️ (@SusanStrong_) January 8, 2018

Some event expressed anger over her presence at the event. "Please explain to me @goldenglobes why the f**k is Kendall Jenner at the award ceremony?! She's not part of the film industry, she hasn't made no difference to the world more like shamed it with that god forsaken Pepsi commercial and some how she's there taking over Meryl Streep."

"Not an actress, not a producer, not a director, not an activist #enoughKardashiansalready," pointed out another.

okay y'all i swear i'm gonna stop after this but how did kendall jenner have the audacity to turn up to the golden globes like i can't think of a person who would look more out of place there than she does? the only "acting" she's done was in that awful pepsi advert — / (@katherinebecktt) January 8, 2018

Apart from the Jenner, the red carpet was graced by several actresses including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Gal Gadot and more.