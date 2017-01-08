Kendall Jenner recently admitted that she had been battling with anxiety since her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at her Paris apartment in October.

The elder Jenner sister revealed on her website KendallJ.com that she has been struggling with her mental health and her "security concerns" made it worse. "Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn't help), but I think I'm finally learning how to cope."

Staying away from home for long stints of time for work makes her miss home and family so much, she said.

"The hardest part of my job is being away from home so often. I miss my sisters, the rest of my family and my friends so much when I'm away. But, it makes the time we have together that much more special."

Jenner had a remarkable year in 2016 as she made some major career milestones including walking the ramp as Victoria's secret angel. Besides that, she was featured in the cover of Vogue as her mother Kris Jenner took to Instagram to appreciate her stunning cover photo.

Absolutely stunning, Kendall!!! @Vmagazine’s January issue! Shot by @mariotestino, on newsstands Jan 12. #proudmama #mybeauty #vmagazine A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:51am PST

"The fact that I was on the cover of any Vogue was mind-blowing, but the September issue was beyond anything I could've imagined!" she said. "I can't wait to see where 2017 takes my career, but I know I have big plans! Rome, Paris, Turks & Caicos, Cannes, Vail, Barcelona and more – this year was such a whirlwind of travel it's hard to keep track of it all! I'm so lucky that my job takes me to all the places I want to see."

Recently the 21-year-old supermodel disclosed her woes in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The supermodel, who was one of the highest-paid models in 2016, told E! Online that she has been suffering from sleep paralysis and even met a therapist to discuss her mental health.

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said that she was even hospitalised for exhaustion in late 2015 — "I just got so tired from work and life and everything that it freaked me out at the end of this year. I actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted — it was definitely a wake-up call that I need to take better care of myself."